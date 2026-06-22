WRN Daily: Wisconsin childcare advocates warn of pending crisis

Wisconsin childcare advocates warn of a looming funding crisis that will negatively impact costs and availability for families. A report from the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association analyzes the impact of pandemic-era stabilization funding coming to an end by July.

“And then there’s no more revenue,” explains Executive Director Ruth Schmidt. “There’s no additional revenue that was added in to the second year of the biennium for any type of stabilization for childcare.”

Schmidt says childcare for kids too young for pre-K is likely to be harder to find and more expensive. “Payments that have been very effective at keeping programs open are ending. Those programs will either close, raise their rates, cut back on hours of operations, reduce staffing. But the bottom line is care will become less available and it will become more expensive than it already is.”

The bottom line from providers is the need for dedicated state funding. “Our legislators need to hear from their constituents. They need to hear from parents. They need to hear from people that are running small businesses and large businesses” Schmidt says.

Schmidt expects the childcare issue will play out in real time in this year’s campaigns for governor and the legislature. The stories about programs that are closing, the stories about families that are leaving care because they can no longer afford it. This is going to be a big news topic. It’s going to continue to be throughout the election. And so voters will be paying attention, and we need candidates and seated officials to also be paying close attention to that.”