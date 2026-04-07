WRN Daily: Wisconsin clerks ready to handle the Spring Election

It’s time for the Spring Election and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is ready to handle any irregularities. Administrator Meagan Wolfe says recent statements and executive orders from the White House will not affect state elections.

“Any federal bills that are being proposed or other measures that might be proposed at the federal level, none of those are in place. And so when voters head to the polls on April 7th, they should know that nothing has changed.”

Wolfe says local clerks have already collected over 450-thousand absentee ballots, cast either in person or mailed in. That will, as usual, take some time to tabulate on election day. “Particularly in larger cities that have a lot of absentee ballots to process, such as Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine, Kenosha, Election officials, they’re always going to prioritize accuracy over speed.”

Polls open today (Tuesday) at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Be sure to bring along a photo ID and proof of residence, and remember you can register to vote at the polls. If you want to find your polling place or see your ballot before you go vote, head to http://myvote.wi.gov.

AUDIO: Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe gives a preview for the Spring Election