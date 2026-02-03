WRN Daily: Wisconsin Democrats Introduce Bill to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Wisconsin Democrats are introducing legislation to legalize cannabis for adult use, arguing the state is lagging behind its neighbors and public opinion. Milwaukee Representative Darrin Madison framed the push as overdue, saying neighboring states have already moved ahead. “Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, and others have all legalized cannabis for adult use. But Wisconsin hasn’t, which leaves us behind the curve of our neighboring states. Not because the evidence isn’t clear, not because people don’t support it, but because politics keeps on blocking progress,” Madison said.

“Legalization of cannabis is not radical. What’s radical is continuing a system that destroys lives, drains resources, and ignores the will of the people,” Madison said. “Wisconsin’s ready, and the support of the people is with us. So it’s time to legalize cannabis, and it’s time to do it right”.

Sun Prairie Representative Andrew Hysell cast the debate in terms of personal liberty. “Legalization is about freedom. The freedom of adults to make up their own mind, to make their own choice, whether to consume cannabis,” Hysell said. “In the United States, Wisconsin is an outlier in terms of denying people this freedom. We are only one of a few states that completely bans the marijuana plant”.

The Democratic proposal is expected to face significant challenges in the Republican‑controlled Senate and Assembly. Some Republican lawmakers in the Senate, however, have advanced a separate plan that would legalize medical marijuana.