WRN Daily: Wisconsin Officials Urge Safety on Roads and Waterways Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend approaches and the summer travel season begins, Wisconsin officials are reminding residents to prioritize safety—whether they’re driving to a destination or heading out on the water.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is warning drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. Officials say distracted driving continues to be a major concern, especially during the summer months when traffic increases. Even a brief glance at a phone can have serious consequences.

Speed is another key factor in seasonal crashes. Troopers are urging motorists to follow posted limits, particularly in construction zones, where reduced speeds remain in effect even when workers are not visibly present. Drivers are also reminded to “move over” or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles or disabled cars along the roadside.

In addition, maintaining safe distances between vehicles can give drivers more time to react when traffic suddenly slows or patterns change—common occurrences during holiday travel.

For those planning to take advantage of Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers, the Department of Natural Resources is also emphasizing safety precautions as boating season ramps up.

Officials say every boat must have a properly fitting life jacket for each person onboard, and they encourage boaters to double-check their equipment before heading out. They also recommend taking or refreshing a boater safety course, noting that operating a boat requires different skills than driving a vehicle.

With waterways expected to be busy, boaters, swimmers, and paddlers are all being asked to stay alert and respectful of one another to prevent accidents. Travelers can find up-to-date road conditions at 511.wi.gov, while additional boating safety information is available through the Wisconsin DNR website.