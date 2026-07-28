WRN Daily: Wisconsin Officials Warn Families About Back-to-School Online Shopping Scams

As Wisconsin families begin shopping for the upcoming school year, state consumer protection officials are warning shoppers to watch out for online scams disguised as major back-to-school deals.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says scammers are increasingly using social media advertisements and fake retail websites to target consumers searching for school supplies, clothing and electronics.

“Online shoppers, they may be drawn to ads that promote huge discounts, but later discover that the posted ads were really there by scammers,” DATCP Administrator Michelle Reinen said. “And so we hope that consumers can work to recognize this to avoid those online back to school scams that are likely out there.”

Officials say consumers should be especially cautious of advertisements promising steep discounts or offers that seem too good to be true. In addition to misleading ads, DATCP warns that scammers often create fake websites designed to look nearly identical to legitimate retailers. Small differences in a website address can be a sign that a shopper has landed on a fraudulent site.

“Just be cautious of those social media ads or links that are sent in those promotional emails and texts,” Reinen said. “And then double check the website’s address for errors or minor differences from the usual URL before entering any of your personal or payment information.”

State officials recommend verifying website addresses and researching unfamiliar retailers before making purchases online. DATCP also encourages consumers to use credit cards when shopping online because they provide additional protections against fraud and disputed purchases.

“Use a credit card for extra protections against fraud, especially when shopping online,” Reinen said. “They’re built into that credit card and you’ll be able to follow up should you not receive a product or product be of poor quality or not as advertised.”

More information and additional tips for avoiding online scams are available on the DATCP website.