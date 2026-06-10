WRN Daily: Wisconsin Teens Can Get Rewarded For Safe Driving

As more teens hit the road across Wisconsin this summer, a new initiative is encouraging safer driving habits, and offering rewards for making smart choices behind the wheel.

Children’s Wisconsin is promoting the Safe Roads Challenge, an app-based program that tracks driving behavior and provides feedback to young drivers after each trip. Program coordinator Bria Thalacker says the app gives teens a clear picture of how they’re doing behind the wheel.

“Every time you drive using the app, it automatically tracks your driving habits,” Thalacker said. “After your trip, all you have to do is open the app. When you collect your trip, you get a score between 1 and 100 based on your driving habits, and it provides a detailed breakdown of the factors that contributed to your score.”

The push comes as data shows teen drivers face a disproportionate level of risk. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, teens make up about 4.4% of licensed drivers in the state but account for 10.8% of drivers involved in crashes. “Teen drivers are more likely to be involved in a crash compared to any other age group,” Thalacker said. “We see that teens are around 20% more likely to be involved in a fatal crash in the summer compared to the rest of the year.”

Experts say a lack of experience is one of the biggest challenges for young drivers, especially during summer when they tend to spend more time on the road. “Teens don’t always have the experience to recognize dangerous situations or know how to respond to situations quickly, which is why practice hours are so crucial for teen drivers’ success,” Thalacker said.

She added that distractions remain a key concern, and they’re not limited to phones. “We often think of distracted driving as a risk factor for teens. Distracted driving can look like being on your phone or taking a phone call, but it can also look like talking to the passenger next to you, driving with loud music, or getting ready behind the wheel,” she said.

Through the Safe Roads Challenge, teens can download the app, track their driving, and earn rewards for demonstrating safe habits — all while building skills that could reduce their risk on the road. More information about the program is available on the Children’s Wisconsin website.