WRN Daily: Wisconsin tribes advise members amid ICE actions in Twin Cities

Addressing concerns about ICE among Wisconsin’s tribal communities in posts to social media, Wisconsin Native American tribes are advising their members to have their tribal issued identification and a second form of ID with them and to be aware of their rights if they encounter ICE. Other advice includes remaining calm if approached and requesting officers to identify themselves and show official credentials.

Several Native Americans have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid ongoing operations in the Twin Cities. There have been no reports of ICE actions on the lands of any of Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes.

The Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin posted to Facebook that while the reservation is not the focus of federal enforcement, the Tribe recognizes there are members who live, work, and travel in areas where there is ICE activity, and that being prepared and informed is the best way to respond safely if contacted. The Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said Lac Courte Oreilles staff would be available at the Minneapolis American Indian Center Rotunda on Thursday and Friday and would have ID cards available for enrolled members who have a Hennepin or Ramsey county address and a photo on file.

Additional information regarding the rights of Tribal members can be found on the Native American Rights Fund website at: https://narf.org/ice-resources-2026/