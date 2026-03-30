WRN Daily: Wisconsin’s new Film Office is just getting started

Three months after launching, Wisconsin’s new Film Office is already working to bring television and film productions to the state, using newly approved tax incentives to compete with other filming hotspots.

Film Office Director Veronica Pope says the incentives help level the playing field for productions that may have previously passed over Wisconsin.

“We get to level the playing field a little bit,” Pope said. “There were a lot of productions that looked at Wisconsin previously and weren’t able to come here because we didn’t offer any sort of tax incentives. There were producers here who wanted to make their projects here but saw benefits to leaving and doing those projects elsewhere.”

The state now offers $5 million in annual tax credits, with productions eligible for up to $1 million per project.

Beyond financial incentives, Pope says Wisconsin’s natural and cultural assets make it an appealing place to film.

“Wisconsin has an incredibly diverse landscape,” she said. “You’ve got coastline, prairie, and woods. We also have great culture — from our food scene to our art scene — and a really hardworking, creative workforce.”

Supporters say bringing productions to Wisconsin doesn’t just benefit filmmakers, but local communities as well.

“Production money here is a big deal,” Pope said. “There’s a two‑for‑one benefit. Production dollars stay here, and it also drives tourism when those projects are made in Wisconsin. When you see your favorite movie on the big screen, you get to come back and experience where it was really made.”

The Film Office and its tax incentive program were created under the 2025–27 state budget, signed by Governor Tony Evers last year. More information about the Wisconsin Film Office and incentive program is available through Travel Wisconsin.