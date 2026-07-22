WRN Daily: WisDems want WEC to rescind absentee ballot guidance

If a candidate you’ve already voted for in Wisconsin’s August primary has dropped out, you may not get a do-over. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin wants the Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind guidance that prohibits voters from changing their absentee ballots if their preferred candidate has withdrawn. The guidance was adopted earlier this month following a state appeals court decision and states “once an absentee ballot has been returned to the municipal clerk, it cannot be spoiled and reissued for any reason.” That applies to ballots hand-delivered to a clerk’s office or returned by mail or drop box. The letter sent by the state party to elections commissioners on Tuesday asks them to immediately rescind that guidance. Two Democrats, Missy Hughes and and Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, have dropped out of the primary, while Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is back in after earlier withdrawing.