WRN Daily: WisPolitics & WisconsinEye team for governor candidate interviews

You can watch one-on-one interviews with Wisconsin candidates for governor. WisPolitics of State Affairs has partnered with WisconsinEye on video interviews with candidates. WisPolitics Editor JR Ross sat down with all five Democrats: Joel Brennan, Francesca Hong, Kelda Roys, David Crowley and Mandela Barnes as well as Republican Andy Manske. 7th District Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany declined to participate in the half-hour interviews conducted July 8 to July 22.

Candidates answered questions on issues including school funding and achievement gaps, surplus spending, immigration detainers, Act 10, data centers and more. You can watch at the WisPolitics and WisconsinEye websites and on YouTube.