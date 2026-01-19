WRN Daily: with WisconsinEye gone, concerns over transparency at Wisconsin Capitol

There are arguments over transparency at the Wisconsin Capitol since WisconsinEye, which is similar to C-SPAN, went offline in December, lacking funding to continue operations. Beloit Democrat, Representative Clinton Anderson says he and his colleagues, along with members of the public, are being prohibited from recording committee hearings. Anderson says he doesn’t have an issue with members of the public recording meetings, and that the need for legislators to do so is because of WisconsinEye being down.

Credentialed members of the media are allowed to record inside the Capitol and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says that provides transparency. Prior to an Assembly floor session last week, the Republican leader said that WisconsinEye is a valuable part of the work at the Capitol, but that Democrats are trying to say that the media are irrelevant. WisconsinEye is currently undertaking fundraising in an effort to resume its coverage.