WRN Daily: You can donate to Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Fund while filing taxes

You can give to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Endangered Resources Fund during tax season. Natural Heritage Conservation Director Drew Feldkirchner says “The Endangered Resources Fund is very important for our efforts to conserve the rare plants, animals, the high quality natural areas. In Wisconsin. People donate to that fund and they have for many years now. And then we try to stretch that dollar. As far as we can to get good work done across Wisconsin”.

The DNR makes it easy to donate to the fun while filing your taxes. “When you’re filling out your taxes, there’s a section for donation, and one of the options there is the Endangered resources fund. And folks can choose to donate there”, says Feldkirchner . “That donation itself is tax deductible, and you can help your state. You can help the the wildlife and the special places of your state”.

A lot of the department’s work is made possible through the fund. “Whether it’s work to conserve the rare bats in Wisconsin, we use it for on the ground, work to conserve the state natural areas in Wisconsin, we have the country’s oldest system of state natural areas, kind of, you name it. Everything we do. I think the Endangered Resources Fund has had some impact on”, says Feldkirchner.

You can find more information on the DNR’s website.