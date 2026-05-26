WRN Deep Dive: Community Maps provide traffic safety resources for Wisconsin

An online resource can help increase road safety in Wisconsin communities. Andi Bill is Associate Director of the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory at UW Madison, which produces Community Maps. In an interview with WRN, Bill explained that the site includes a lot of data and other traffic safety resources. “But the main purpose is to get the data into the hands of anybody and everybody that’s interested in trying to make our streets and our roads safer for everybody driving, walking, and biking on our roads.”

Community Maps track all police reported motor vehicle crashes from 2010 to the current year. Fatal crashes are included from 2001. Crashes are updated on a nightly basis. You can access the maps and a host of other information at transportal.cee.wisc.edu

“I will have citizens call me up and say, ‘my intersection is really dangerous and this is what I’m feeling. Can you take a look at it?'” Bill said. And so we pull up community maps together. I’m able to look at all of the crash data around that going back all the way to 2001. And then we’re able to then say, okay, what are we seeing here?” The maps provide law enforcement agencies and county Traffic Safety Commissions with a statewide map of all police reported motor vehicle crashes.