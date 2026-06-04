WRN Deep Dive: EMS F.O.R.W.A.R.D designed to help communities evaluate and improve Emergency Medical Services

Rural Emergency Medical Services in Wisconsin face unprecedented challenges. James Small is EMS Outreach Program Manager with the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health. “One of the things we’ve demonstrated is that between 40 and 50% of our ambulance services aren’t able to respond to a call 24-7, 365 as required to. I think that’s something that’s been well documented at this point based on our research at the Office of Rural Health and has been talked about a lot in the media.”

Issues impacting rural EMS include funding, along with staff retention and mental health. The Office of Rural Health has developed EMS F.O.R.W.A.R.D. to strengthen EMS reliability, sustainability, and resilience through coordinated, long term system improvement.