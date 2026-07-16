WRN: Wildfire smoke has Wisconsin under Air Quality advisories

Wildfire smoke has a statewide Air Quality alert in effect through Thursday at noon with the likelihood it will be extended by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources..

“During these periods of very unhealthy air quality, one of the big things to do is to try to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors and try to limit your time that you’re being exposed to that smoke,” said Woody Unruh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect for the Northland. Wildfire smoke from NE MN & Ontario is bringing Hazardous to Very Unhealthy air. Avoid outdoor physical activity. Sensitive groups should stay indoors.

MN details: https://t.co/xZBV16euTe

WI details: https://t.co/7nduDN8ORX pic.twitter.com/4M11KqRjuo — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) July 15, 2026

Air quality may become unhealthy to very unhealthy, especially for children, older adults and people with heart or lung disease. “So try to spend more time indoors,” Unruh said. “And if you do have some medical conditions with that, definitely be aware of this and try to limit your exposure if you do head outside and do any physical activity.”

Unruh says the forecast offers only limited relief, with some precipitation chances coming into the forecast for Friday, but much of that will be in far northern Wisconsin.