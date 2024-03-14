Effective Date: May 1, 2022

Last Updated: March 6, 2024

This Privacy Policy (“Policy”) describes how LEARFIELD (“Learfield,” “we,” or “us”) treats personal information we collect about you offline and through our websites and platforms where the Policy is located (the “Platform”). Please note that this Policy does not apply to employment-related personal information of California residents. This Policy also does not apply to personal information collected directly by the organizations to which we provide our products and services, including colleges and universities. We do not control how these organizations collect, use and share your personal information. If you have questions about the privacy practices of those organizations, please contact them directly.

This Platform is operated in the United States and intended for use by individuals who are located in the United States and Canada. By using our Platform or by choosing to give us personal information, you signify your consent to this Privacy Policy. If you do not agree with any terms of this Privacy Policy, please do not use the Platform, and do not give us any personal information.

This Policy contains the following sections:

Notice At Collection

We collect personal information from you and about you. Below are some examples of the personal information we may collect, how we may use it, how we may disclose it and whether we share it for cross-contextual advertising purposes (“sharing”) or sell it. Following the Notice At Collection, you will find more detailed descriptions of how we may collect, use and disclose personal information, including descriptions of what types of entities are our business partners.

Contact Information. For example, we may collect your name, business or personal or billing address, telephone number and email address. We may also collect your mobile phone number.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to communicate with you; to determine your eligibility; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; on our Platform; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Our Business Partners. For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



Account Information. If you create an account on our Platform, we may collect your account log-in and password.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you or passively. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to communicate with you; for security purposes; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; with our service providers; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We Do Not Share or Sell This Information. Social Media Information. We may collect personal information you post on our social media pages. We may also collect your social media profile information and personal information posted on your page. How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to communicate with you; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; on our Platform; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners. For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



Billing Information. For example, this may include your credit or debit card information or payment account information.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you or passively. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; for security purposes; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; with our service providers; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We Do Not Share or Sell This Information.

Resume Information. If you apply for a job with us, we may collect the personal information you include in your application and your employment history. We may also collect information about your education history in connection with a job application. How We May Collect It: Directly from you, passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To communicate with you; to determine your eligibility; for security purposes; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; with our service providers; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We Do Not Share or Sell This Information.

If you apply for a job with us, we may collect the personal information you include in your application and your employment history. We may also collect information about your education history in connection with a job application.

Employment Information. For example, this may include the name of your employer, the industry in which you work and your job title.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to communicate with you; to determine your eligibility; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners. For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



School Information. If you are a student, we may collect the name of your school, class year and whether you play a sport. If you are a booster or fan, we may collect information about the teams or events in which you are interested or your alma mater and year of graduation.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to determine your eligibility; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; on our Platform; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners. For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



Commercial Information. We may collect personal information that could identify you and relates to the products and services in which you are interested or have considered. We may also collect personal information about your consuming history or tendencies or the events, schools or sports in which you are interested.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to determine your eligibility; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; on our Platform; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners. For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



Information You Provide or Make Available to Us. We may temporarily access information from your contact list if you ask us to send a text message or email to one of your contacts to, for example, transfer tickets to that contact. We may also temporarily access your camera if you provide access to us so you can, for example, create a user profile. We may also collect personal information you post in a public space on our Platform. We may collect personal information that you submit when you contact our customer service team or your account representative. We may also collect personal information when you enter a promotion or complete a survey.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to determine your eligibility; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; on our Platform; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners, For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



Demographic Information. We may collect demographic information, such as your birthdate, gender, age, and zip/postal code.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; with our service providers; with our business partners; any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners, For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



Sensory Data. This may include audio, visual or similar information.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to determine your eligibility; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; on our Platform; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners. For more information about your right to opt out, please click here . Cookies and Electronic Communications



Internet or Other Similar Network Activity. This may include unique personal identifier, online identifier, IP address and location based on IP address, device identifier, browsing history, search history and information regarding interaction with an Internet website, application or advertisement. This may also include information about the browser you are using or what site you came from and what site you visit when you leave us. We may also collect information about how you interact with an advertisement.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to communicate with you; to determine your eligibility; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners. For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



Inferences Drawn From Personal Information. This may include a profile relating to your preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitude.

How We May Collect It: Directly from you; passively; or from third parties. How We May Use It: To provide and improve our products and services; to understand your interests; to determine your eligibility; for marketing purposes; for security purposes; to create de-identified information; to combine information; as otherwise permitted or required by law or as we may notify you; or as requested or directed by you. How We May Disclose It: Internally; with our service providers; with our business partners; with third parties for marketing purposes; with any successors to all or part of our business or one of our brands; to comply with the law or to protect ourselves; for security purposes; as requested or directed by you; or for other reasons we may describe to you at the time of collection. We May Share or Sell This Information with Business Partners. For more information about your right to opt out, please click here .



Children’s Information. We may collect personal information about children in connection with camps, kids’ clubs or similar activities. This information may include the child’s name and age. This information is provided to us by parents or guardians of the children and is used to administer the camp or kids’ club, for security purposes, as required by law or as requested or directed by the parent or guardian. This information is not sold or shared.

Precise Geolocation Information. Our mobile applications may include third-party integrations that request permission to collect precise geolocation information from you. The collection, use and disclosure of this information is governed by the third-party’s privacy policies. Our current integrations include VenueNext, FanMaker, and Gimbal.

Our Personal Information Retention Criteria: The California Consumer Privacy Act, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act (collectively, “CCPA”) requires that we disclose the criteria we use to determine how long we will retain each category of personal information we collect. Oftentimes, our records contain several of these categories of personal information combined together and therefore we consider, on a case-by-case basis, a number of factors to assess how long personal information is retained. These factors include what personal information is reasonably necessary to (i) provide our products and services or administer our relationship with an individual; (ii) protect our business, employees, organization and others; (iii) fulfill our legal and regulatory obligations; and (iv) investigate and address issues which may include safety concerns, potential security incidents or policy violations.

How We May Collect Your Personal Information

We may collect your personal information in different ways. Below, you will find additional details and examples regarding how we may collect your personal information.

Directly From You. We may collect this personal information through our service providers. For example, we may collect your personal information when you:

Register for an account. Request information about our products and services. Sign up to receive promotional communications or a newsletter. Complete a survey. Participate in one of our promotional sweepstakes, contests, surveys or focus groups. Make a purchase through our Platform. Submit information to, or through, our Platform. Submit a request to, or engage with, our customer service team. Interact with our social media pages. Apply for a job through our platform. Otherwise interact with us.



Passively. For example, when you:

Visit and navigate our platforms on any device. Interact with our electronic marketing communications. Enable location-based features on our platforms.



We may also collect personal information about users over time and across different websites and devices when you use the Platform. Third parties also collect personal information this way on our platforms.

From Third Parties. We may receive personal information about you from other sources. For example, this may include receiving personal information from:

Your friends or contacts if, so example, they ask us to send you a message or tickets on their behalf. Our business partners, including organizations such as colleges and universities, advertisers, analytics providers, media buying agencies, advertising networks, companies that help us learn more about our customers and third parties that promote our products, services and events via their own platforms. Social media sites or job posting sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Glassdoor, YouTube and Instagram.



How We May Use Your Personal Information

Here are more details and examples regarding how we may use your personal information:

To Provide and Improve Our Products and Services . This could include fulfilling your requests for products and services or to make our Platform, products and services better. We may also use your personal information to customize your experience with us.

. This could include fulfilling your requests for products and services or to make our Platform, products and services better. We may also use your personal information to customize your experience with us. To Understand Your Interests . For example, we may use your personal information to better understand what products, services, sports and events interest you.

. For example, we may use your personal information to better understand what products, services, sports and events interest you. To Communicate with You. We may communicate with you about your account or our relationship or to respond to your requests or questions. We may also contact you about this Policy or our Platform terms and conditions, respond to your feedback or notify you if you win a promotion.

We may communicate with you about your account or our relationship or to respond to your requests or questions. We may also contact you about this Policy or our Platform terms and conditions, respond to your feedback or notify you if you win a promotion. To Determine Your Eligibility . We may use your personal information to verify your identity or determine your eligibility for some of our services or promotions. For example, this may include verifying your age, date of birth and state of residence. If you apply for a job with us, we may use your personal information to determine your eligibility for the position.

. We may use your personal information to verify your identity or determine your eligibility for some of our services or promotions. For example, this may include verifying your age, date of birth and state of residence. If you apply for a job with us, we may use your personal information to determine your eligibility for the position. For Marketing Purposes . We may provide you with information about new products and special offers. We might use your personal information to serve you ads about products, services and events. We might tell you about new features or updates. These might be third-party offers or products we think you might find interesting. We may also use your personal information to send you electronic communications, including through email or text message. We and our partners may engage in cross-contextual advertising using information gathered across multiple websites, devices or other platforms. For more information about your choices related to these communications, see the Cookies and Electronic Communications section below.

. We may provide you with information about new products and special offers. We might use your personal information to serve you ads about products, services and events. We might tell you about new features or updates. These might be third-party offers or products we think you might find interesting. We may also use your personal information to send you electronic communications, including through email or text message. We and our partners may engage in cross-contextual advertising using information gathered across multiple websites, devices or other platforms. For more information about your choices related to these communications, see the section below. For Security Purposes. This could include protecting our company and consumers who use our services. It may also include protecting our Platform or investigating a potential fraud.

This could include protecting our company and consumers who use our services. It may also include protecting our Platform or investigating a potential fraud. To Create De-Identified Information. We may anonymize, aggregate, strip or otherwise de-identify personal information of identifying characteristics and may use or share that data with third parties for any purpose we deem appropriate.

We may anonymize, aggregate, strip or otherwise de-identify personal information of identifying characteristics and may use or share that data with third parties for any purpose we deem appropriate. To Combine Information. For example, we may combine personal information that we collect offline with personal information we collect through our Platform. We may also combine personal information we collect about you from the different devices you use to access our Platform or combine personal information we get from third parties with information we already have about you.

For example, we may combine personal information that we collect offline with personal information we collect through our Platform. We may also combine personal information we collect about you from the different devices you use to access our Platform or combine personal information we get from third parties with information we already have about you. As Otherwise Permitted or Required By Law or As We May Notify You. This includes using your information for our legitimate business needs. This may also include using your information for purposes that are specifically stated at the time of collection.

This includes using your information for our legitimate business needs. This may also include using your information for purposes that are specifically stated at the time of collection. As Requested Or Directed By You. For example, this may include sending text message or email to one of your contacts if you request that we do so.

How We May Disclose Your Personal Information

Here are more details and examples regarding how we may disclose your personal information:

Internally . We may disclose your personal information to our parent, affiliates and subsidiaries for the purposes described in this Policy. This may include sharing information with other entities within the Learfield family of companies.

. We may disclose your personal information to our parent, affiliates and subsidiaries for the purposes described in this Policy. This may include sharing information with other entities within the Learfield family of companies. On Our Platform. For example, we may publicly display personal information you post on our social media sites or submit through our customer reviews feature. We may also display information you submit in connection with a promotion.

For example, we may publicly display personal information you post on our social media sites or submit through our customer reviews feature. We may also display information you submit in connection with a promotion. To Our Service Providers. We may disclose your personal information to third parties who perform services on our behalf. For example, this may include merchandise vendors. It may also include companies that send emails on our behalf or help us run, analyze or improve our Platform or advertising or analytics service providers.

We may disclose your personal information to third parties who perform services on our behalf. For example, this may include merchandise vendors. It may also include companies that send emails on our behalf or help us run, analyze or improve our Platform or advertising or analytics service providers. To Our Business Partners. For example, we may disclose personal information to colleges and universities, social media sites, advertisers, analytics providers, media buying agencies and advertising networks. We may also disclose personal information to companies that help us learn more about our customers and third parties that promote our products, services and events via their own platforms.

For example, we may disclose personal information to colleges and universities, social media sites, advertisers, analytics providers, media buying agencies and advertising networks. We may also disclose personal information to companies that help us learn more about our customers and third parties that promote our products, services and events via their own platforms. With Third Parties for Marketing Purposes. This may include third parties in whose products or services we believe you may be interested. These third parties may also disclose your personal information to others. These third parties may use your personal information for their own marketing purposes or the marketing purposes of others. This may include the delivery of cross-contextual advertising.

This may include third parties in whose products or services we believe you may be interested. These third parties may also disclose your personal information to others. These third parties may use your personal information for their own marketing purposes or the marketing purposes of others. This may include the delivery of cross-contextual advertising. With Any Successors to All or Part of Our Business or One of Our Brands. For example, this may occur if Learfield merges with, is acquired by, or sells a brand or part of its business to another business entity. This may include an asset sale, corporate reorganization or other change of control. We may sell or transfer personal information as an asset or as part of a larger transaction action.

For example, this may occur if Learfield merges with, is acquired by, or sells a brand or part of its business to another business entity. This may include an asset sale, corporate reorganization or other change of control. We may sell or transfer personal information as an asset or as part of a larger transaction action. To Comply with the Law or To Protect Ourselves. For example, this could include responding to a court order or subpoena. It could also include sharing personal information if a government agency or investigatory body requests. We might disclose personal information when we are investigating a potential fraud. This could include fraud we think has occurred during a sweepstakes or promotion. We may also disclose information if you are the winner of a sweepstakes or other contest with anyone who requests a winner’s list.

For example, this could include responding to a court order or subpoena. It could also include sharing personal information if a government agency or investigatory body requests. We might disclose personal information when we are investigating a potential fraud. This could include fraud we think has occurred during a sweepstakes or promotion. We may also disclose information if you are the winner of a sweepstakes or other contest with anyone who requests a winner’s list. For Security Purposes. This could include protecting our company and consumers who use our services. It may also include protecting our Platform or investigating a potential fraud.

This could include protecting our company and consumers who use our services. It may also include protecting our Platform or investigating a potential fraud. As Requested Or Directed By You. This may include instances where you ask us to disclose your personal information to a third party, including a friend or other contact, a university or a marketing vendor.

This may include instances where you ask us to disclose your personal information to a third party, including a friend or other contact, a university or a marketing vendor. For Other Reasons We May Describe to You at the Time of Collection.

Your Privacy Rights

Based on your state of residence, you may have the rights listed below with respect to the personal information that we maintain about you. We may take steps to verify your identity, as permitted or required under applicable law, before we process your request. Verification may include asking you to provide information about yourself that we can match against information already in our possession.

Notice. This means that you can request that we disclose what personal information we have collected about you, including the categories of personal information, the categories of sources from which the personal information is collected, the business or commercial purpose for collecting, selling or sharing personal information, the categories of third parties to whom we have disclosed personal information and the specific pieces of personal information we have collected about the consumer.

This means that you can request that we disclose what personal information we have collected about you, including the categories of personal information, the categories of sources from which the personal information is collected, the business or commercial purpose for collecting, selling or sharing personal information, the categories of third parties to whom we have disclosed personal information and the specific pieces of personal information we have collected about the consumer. Deletion. This means that you can request that we delete personal information about you which we have collected from you.

This means that you can request that we delete personal information about you which we have collected from you. Correction. This means that you can request that we correct inaccurate personal information that we maintain about you.

This means that you can request that we correct inaccurate personal information that we maintain about you. Opt Out of Sale of Personal Information. This means that you have the right to opt out of the “sale” of your personal information, as this term is defined by applicable state law.

This means that you have the right to opt out of the “sale” of your personal information, as this term is defined by applicable state law. Opt Out of Sharing of Personal Information. You may have the right to opt out of sharing of personal information with third parties for cross-contextual marketing purposes. If you would like to limit the cookies and other tracking tools used our on Platform, please follow the instructions in our Advertising Policy.

You may have the right to opt out of sharing of personal information with third parties for cross-contextual marketing purposes. If you would like to limit the cookies and other tracking tools used our on Platform, please follow the instructions in our Advertising Policy. Right to Non-Discrimination. This means that we are prohibited from discriminating against you if you exercise your rights under applicable law.

If you wish to exercise your rights under this section, you can contact us at [email protected]. Please include your name and email address and indicate you are making a “Privacy Rights” request. If we deny your rights request and you would like to appeal, you may contact us at [email protected]. Please indicate that you are making a “Privacy Rights Appeal” request.

Agents. Agents that you have authorized to act on your behalf may also submit privacy requests as instructed above. The agent must also provide evidence that it has your written permission to submit a request on your behalf. If we are unable to verify the authenticity of a request, we may ask you for more information or may deny the request.

Please note that we do not knowingly sell or share the personal information of consumers under 16 years.

Additional Information For California Residents. If you reside in California, you have the right to ask us one time each year if we have shared personal information with third parties for their direct marketing purposes. To make a request, please send us an email at [email protected] or write to us at the address listed below. Indicate in your email or letter that you are a California resident making a “California Shine the Light” inquiry. Please also identify the relevant Learfield entity or entities to which your request relates. Note that this section does not apply to personal information that we collect for or on behalf of our business customers, including colleges and universities, in connection with our provision of our products and services to those customers. If you have questions about the privacy practices of our customers or wish to exercise your privacy rights with respect to the personal information that we collect on their behalf, including colleges and universities, please contact them directly.

Children Under 18

The Platform where this Policy is located is meant for adults. We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable data from persons under the age of 18, and strive to comply with the provisions of COPPA (the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act). If you are a parent or legal guardian and think your child under 18 has provided us with personal information, please contact us at [email protected]. You can also write to us at the address listed at the end of this Policy. Please mark your inquiries “COPPA Information Request.” Parents, you can learn more about how to protect children’s privacy on-line here.

Cookies and Electronic Communications

You have certain choices about how we use your personal information. Certain choices you make are browser- and device-specific.

Marketing Communications:

You can opt out of receiving our marketing communications. Note that you may still receive transactional messages from us, including information about your account and responses to your inquiries. To opt out of receiving our marketing communications, you can follow the instructions contained in the communication.

Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies:

For information about our use of cookies and other tracking technologies and to read our “Do Not Track” policy, please review our Advertising Policy.

EU Privacy Rights:

If you are an EU resident, you may be able to assert a legal right regarding our collection and use of your personal information under applicable federal, state and international law. Under these applicable laws, you may have a number of rights, including:

The right not to provide your personal information to us;

The right to object to, stop or limit the processing of your personal information;

The right to request the erasure or restriction of processing of your personal information in our possession;

The right to have your information transferred to another data controller;

The right to withdraw your consent;

The right to access to your information and request from us a description, or a copy, of the types of personal information we have stored about you; and

The right to request update or rectification of your personal information.

To exercise any of these rights, or to request more information, contact us at [email protected] or through the contact information listed at the bottom of this Policy.

Canadian Resident Rights – Accessing and Correcting Your Information

If you are a resident of Canada, you have a right to request access to your personal information and to request a correction to it if you believe it is inaccurate. If you would like to have access to the personal information we have about you, or if you would like to have it corrected, please contact us using the contact information provided below. In some cases, we may not be able to allow you to access certain personal information in certain circumstances; for example, if it contains personal information of other persons, or for legal reasons. To help protect against fraudulent requests for access to your personal information, we may ask you for information to allow us to confirm that the person making the request is you or is authorized to access your information before granting access. For example, we may require you to verify your identity before you access your personal information.

Security

The Internet is not 100% secure. We cannot promise that your use of our Platform will be completely safe. We encourage you to use caution when using the Internet. We use physical, technical and organizational means to help safeguard personal information under our control. A username and password are needed to access certain areas of the Platform. It is your responsibility to protect your username and password. If your password is compromised, you are required to change your password and notify us.

Storage of Personal Information

Personal Information we maintain may be stored in or outside of the United States. If you live outside of the United States, you understand and agree that we may transfer your personal information to the United States. This Platform is intended for use in the United States and is subject to the laws of the United States, which may not provide the same level of protection as those in your own country. Personal Information processed and stored in another country, including the United States, may be subject to disclosure or access requests by the governments, courts, law enforcement or regulatory agencies in that country, according to its laws.

By using our Platform or by providing us with personal information, you consent to any such transfer of information outside of your country.

Links

Our Platform may contain links to other third-party sites that are not governed by this Policy. This includes third-party sites that offer resources and content which you can access through our Platform. If you click on a link to a third-party site, you will be taken to a site we do not control. We are not responsible for the privacy practices used by third-party sites. We suggest that you read the privacy policies of those sites carefully.

How To Contact Us

If you have any questions, comments or concerns with respect to our privacy practices or this Policy, or wish to update your information, please feel free to contact us at [email protected]. You may also write to us at the following address:

Learfield

2400 Dallas Parkway, Suite 500,

Plano, TX 75093

Changes In Policy

From time to time, we may change this Privacy Policy. We will notify you of any material changes to this Policy as required by law. We will also post an updated copy on our Platform. Please check our Platform periodically for updates. Your continued access to and/or use of our Platform after any such changes constitutes your acceptance of, and agreement to this Privacy Policy, as revised.