MARKETING TEAM
John Baker, Executive Vice President and General Manager
John joined Learfield in 2007 and leads our Government Communications, Brownfield, News, and Learfield Interaction divisions. John’s clients have included the states of Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas, and Minnesota. John has over 25 years’ marketing experience including 16 with Learfield.
Sarah Hartness, Digital Strategy Specialist
Sarah is a graduate of Missouri State University and manages all digital activation of multi-faceted campaigns. She creates content for digital ads, provides analytic reporting and campaign pivoting options for optimization based on client goals and objectives. Sarah has been with Learfield for one year.
Myra Verslues, Director of Sales Support
Manages the fulfillment support team to ensure completion of projects, verifies contractual agreements, and manages radio avails. Myra brings a B.S. degree from University of Central Missouri and has been with Learfield 26 years.
Parker Schulte, Videographer
Parker’s duties include video production and editing. He creates content for digital channels and is responsible for the placement, optimization, and reporting of digital ads. Parker graduated from Missouri State University and has been with Learfield for 7 years.
Liz Landwehr, Project Coordinator
Liz facilitates campaign fulfillment planning, organization, and tracking of contracts and has been with Learfield for 5 years. She manages HIVE, our campaign management software, to ensure all marketing components are completed for our partners.
Shelly Hemmel, Sales Planner
Shelly provides detailed order entry, contracting and fulfillment including specialized billing. She prepares reports to support state-specific spending and tracks weekly sales. She has 23 years with Learfield.
Callie Bexten, Sales Planner
Callie creates client specific campaign proposals and sales materials. She prepares contracts and client summaries upon campaign completion. Callie has a B.S.B.A from University of Central Missouri and has been with Learfield for 2 years.
Jennifer Shinkle, Research Analyst and Media Buyer
Jennifer pulls third party research, pricing, estimated analytics and media usage reports as well as negotiates rates and added value or partnership messaging that will amplify the campaign results. Jennifer has a B.A. from the University of Missouri and has been with Learfield for 17 years.
Doug Boyer, Director of Finance
Doug manages the financial aspect of the News/Ag division in terms of budgets, P&L and sales reports and has been with Learfield for 3 years. He handles the policies and procedures and is the main point of contact for the News/Ag Accounting Department.
Brianne Hagenhoff, Finance Coordinator, Sales Support
Brianne provides contract fulfillment with specialized billing, invoice affidavits, and log distribution results. She takes care of accounts receivables and payables for our department. She has been with Learfield for 2 years.
Laura Isenberg, Graphic Designer
Laura develops visual graphics with guidance from the Market Manager and ideation team. She has her A.A.S from East Central College and has been with Learfield for 9 years. Laura is an expert in this field and her creative talents will drive awareness to your campaign goals.
Bill Wise, Production Coordinator
Bill provides copywriting, voice overs, casting, and production. He has extensive knowledge in tech education, advertising sales, and also has years of on-air experience. Bill received his education from Broadcaster Center in St. Louis, MO. He has been with Learfield for 9 years.
Mason Zollman, Videographer and Digital Advertising Specialist
Mason is a recent graduate of State Technical College. He interned with the team for a year before joining staff full time in August of 2023. Mason assists with video production and media placements.
Brynn Jankowski, Digital Specialist
Brynn started with Learfield in 2023. She creates content for digital ads on a variety of channels, compiles analytics, monitors campaign performance and aids in graphic design. Brynn has two B.A. degrees from the University of Missouri.
Expanding on the statewide radio influence of Wisconsin Radio Network, the Learfield Interaction team works to Connect, Inform and Engage Wisconsinites with inventive strategies and diverse content experiences.
We usually partner with:
- State Government/Associations
- Agency Partners
- Commerce
- Advocacy/Political
No one has more experience in executing outreach messaging than Learfield. Reach out to Learfield Strategic Marketing executives in Minnesota for a customized strategy for your program or initiatives.
Learfield Interaction Specialities
Public Relations
Channel Marketing
App Development
Lead Generation
Case Studies
Branding
Strategy
Content
Web Design
Digital/Social Media
Creative Design
Market Research
SEO/SEM/PPC
Media Planning/Buying
Printing/Promotional