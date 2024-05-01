Wisconsin PM News Summary
Police clear out UW encampment (MADISON) A chaotic scene at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday morning. After repeated warnings that the tents were there illegally UW Madison police and other law enforcement agencies, including the State Patrol, moved onto...
Wisconsin AM News Summary
DNR says state's waters are ready for fishing opener (MADISON) The Department of Natural Resources says this weekend's fishing opener is looking promising. Fisheries director Justine Haas says Lake Michigan's stock of salmon is strong. Haas says inland trout waters...
Duel Cicada broods emerge in rare event. Deep dive with UW-La Crosse biologist.
The cicadas are coming. Learn the details about this fascinating event from University of Wisconsin, La Crosse biologist Barrett Klein.
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
Bucks prepare for Game 6