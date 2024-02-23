Wisconsin Ethics Commission refers Brandtjen for prosecution in campaign finance scheme

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is recommending investigations into alleged campaign finance violations by a state lawmaker, a Donald Trump fundraising committee, and a Trump supporter who challenged Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

State Representative Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) and Trump’s Save America PAC allegedly helped move $40,000 to the campaign of Adam Steen, who lost to Vos in a primary race in 2022. That violates donation limits by individuals. The commission also accused eight other people, and the Republican parties from three counties, of getting involved in the scheme.

WisPolitics.com initially reported the story on Friday.

Vos ran afoul of supporters of Trump like Brandtjen, who claimed the Speaker didn’t do enough to support Trump’s false claims of election fraud. The Commission cannot prosecute its findings on its own, but has sent its reports to local district attorneys for review.

Read ethics complaints against Steen, Brandtjen and Save America PAC.