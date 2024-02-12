Republican bills would provide emergency services grants to Chippewa Valley

Republican lawmakers in the Chippewa Valley want to reallocate untapped state funds towards emergency services grants. It’s $15 million that was allocated in the last state budget for HSHS to provide expanded mental health capacity. That never happened.

“The 15 million sat in the trust fund, and now we’re looking to reappropriating it,” said state Senator Jesse James (R-Altoona).

James noted that the closure of HSHS hospitals will mean a loss of emergency services in the region. “HSHS St. Joseph’s campus and Sacred Heart campus accounted for almost 40% of the ER visits,” in 2023, he said.

Two bills would free up the money, and allow it to be used for grants to fund emergency services in the area. They’re scheduled for public hearings at the Capitol this week.

HSHS hospitals in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire are set to close in April.