Giannis breaks franchise scoring record, Bucks beat Nets in OT

Giannis Antetokounmpo broke the franchise scoring record on Thursday night, helping the Milwaukee Bucks clinch a spot in the post-season playoffs with a 120-119 overtime win over the Nets in Brooklyn.

The record breaker wasn’t just your ordinary basket either. Giannis nailed a step-back three-pointer over Brooklyn’s Andrew Drummond with 18 seconds left to play in regulation to tie the game 110-110 and send it to overtime.

Antetokounmpo then hit a pair of free throws with 3-seconds to play to give the Bucks with 1-point, overtime win.

Giannis surpassed Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had the franchise mark of 14,211, which he set in 467 games over six seasons from 1969-1975. It took Antetokounmpo 652 games in nine seasons to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s record and he had help from the three point shot, which hadn’t yet come into play when Abdul-Jabbar was playing in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo poured in 44 points for the game and finished the night with 14,216 career points.

The Bucks return home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.