Evers’ AmFam funding plan ‘a nonstarter’ with Assembly Republicans

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ plan to fund improvements at American Family Field strikes out with Republicans in the state Assembly. “It’s unfortunate that the governor decided to just throw a plan out there . . that hadn’t consulted anyone,” said Representative Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), regarding the Democratic governor’s pitch o spend $290 million in state money for improvements at the Brewers ballpark “I don’t know who he was negotiating with on that but it certainly wasn’t us.”

“That plan is a nonstarter with our caucus,” said August, adding that there’s also little support from Senate Republicans for Evers’ proposal. “Is the entire prospect of doing something for the stadium district dead? I would say no, but the governor’s plan certainly is.”

Evers included the proposal in his state budget. Republicans on the legislature’s finance committee have indicated they will start from the current base budget, and reject much of what Evers has proposed.