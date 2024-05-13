Previous Deep Dives
6th annual Casting4kids fishing tournament
WRN Sports Director Bill Scott talks with former Badger hockey player and coach Mark Osiecki about the 6th annual Casting4kids fishing tournament.
Report: Traffic deaths surge in Milwaukee County while falling elsewhere
Bob Hague talks with Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher Mark Sommerhauser about a new report that finds among Black Residents, Milwaukee County’s vehicle fatality rate is high compared to Wisconsin’s other 71 counties, as well as to similar urban counties in other states.
Wisconsin advocacy group calls for campaign finance reform to curb cost of Supreme Court races
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Common Cause in Wisconsin director Jay Heck about the increasing costs of Supreme Court elections in Wisconsin, and what affects that has on democracy.
Duel Cicada broods emerge in rare event. Deep dive with UW-La Crosse biologist.
The cicadas are coming. Learn the details about this fascinating event from University of Wisconsin, La Crosse biologist Barrett Klein.