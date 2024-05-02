Wisconsin AM News Summary

Police and protesters clash on campus (MADISON)

A chaotic confrontation played out between protesters and police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday morning. After repeated warnings that the tents were there illegally UW Madison police and other law enforcement agencies, including the State Patrol, moved onto the Library Mall and forcibly took down an encampment set up by anti war pro-Palestinian protesters. Social media posts showed several people being taken to the ground and handcuffed. At least one faculty member was injured. UW police said numerous arrests were made and 4 people were booked into the Dane County Jail, and four officers were injured. More tents went up after police left the area.

Trump rallies Wisconsin supporters (WAUKESHA)

On a break from his trial in New York, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held a rally in Waukesha on Wednesday. Trump promised to get tough on the southern border, with the largest deportation in U.S. history if he’s elected in November. Trump also predicted the country “might not survive” if he doesn’t win, and peppered his remarks with misstatements of fact, including that he actually won in 2020. Trump, who according to the latest Marquette Law School poll holds a narrow lead over President Joe Biden in Wisconsin, also campaigned in Michigan. He’ll be back in court in New York Thursday for his hush money trial involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

Ho-Chunk casino breaks ground (BELOIT)

A long awaited hotel and casino project in Beloit is closer to becoming reality. Ho-Chunk Nation Consultant Collin Price says the project is anticipated to break ground sometime this fall. The 18-story complex will be located next to I 39/90 and is expected to create 3000 construction jobs, and about 1,500 full and part-time jobs once complete. The project also touts a 305-room hotel, convention center, and multiple restaurants. A water park that was supposed to be attached to the project has been scrapped due to what Price say is a tight lending market. Price says the project is anticipated to take about a year and a half to two years to fully complete.

Car stolen in 1999 pulled from lake (Lake Holcombe)

A car reported stolen more than two decades ago, has resurfaced — from the bottom of a Wisconsin lake. This week, the mid-90s Oldsmobile was pulled from the bottom of Lake Holcombe, located about 30 miles northeast of Eau Claire. Jen Saylor, of New Prague, Minnesota, said her son, Carson, and his friends found the car last summer. They were visiting their cabin and were trying magnet fishing for the first time. The teens reported it to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. This week, authorities and a towing service removed the vehicle from the lake bottom. The sheriff’s office said there is no active investigation, but the car was reported stolen in 1999.