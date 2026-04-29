Wisconsin AM News Summary

Second challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps rejected (UNDATED)

A second challenge to Wisconsin’s congressional maps has been dismissed by a panel of judges. A three-judge Circuit Court panel has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s congressional maps, ruling that anti-competitive gerrymandering claims cannot be decided under state law. The judges cited a 2022 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that found the state Constitution does not limit partisan considerations in redistricting. The case was filed by a bipartisan group called Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy, arguing the maps violate equal protection and voting rights. Republicans currently hold six of the state’s eight congressional seats. Supporters of the maps praised the ruling, while the plaintiffs’ attorneys say they will appeal to the state Supreme Court, which holds a liberal majority.

Colon is second liberal in 2027 Wisconsin Supreme Court race (MILWAUKEE)

Appeals Court Judge Pedro Colón announced Tuesday. Colon was appointed by Governor Tony Evers in 2023 to the 1st District Court of Appeals. Prior to that he was appointed to the Milwaukee County Court by Governor Jim Doyle after representing a Milwaukee state Assembly distirct as a Democrat from 1999 to 2010. Colon was born in Puerto Rico and holds degrees from Marquette University and UW Law School. Liberal Clark County Judge Lyndsey Brunette announced her campaign earlier this month for the seat being vacated by the retirement of conservative Justice Annette Ziegler. If no conservative candidate enters the race, a win by either Brunette or Colon in next April’s general election would give liberals a 6-1 majority on the state Supreme Court.

Rep. Dean Kaufert won’t seek reelection (NEENAH)

A veteran state Assembly Republican won’t seek reelection. Representative Dean Kaufert said in a statement issued Monday that family and health concerns have led him to retirement. Kaufert narrowly beat a Democrat two years ago in Assembly District 53, which includes Neenah, Menasha and part of Appleton. Kaufert was mayor of Neenah from 2014 to 2022 and previously served in the Assembly from 1991 to 2015. He said representing the Fox Valley has been an honor and privilege. Kaufert is the 11th Assembly Republican who won’t seek reelection, and the district is considered competitive for Democrats.

DNR investigates reports of flood displaced sturgeon (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating after people reported spotting sturgeon in flood waters in the Fox Valley. The D N R says it received multiple sightings of the ancient fish in unlikely places while high waters pushed through the Wolf River and other parts of the Lake Winnebago system following flooding earlier this month. That included parking lots, culverts and inland ponds. Each time wardens came to investigate, the fish had already moved back to faster moving waters and rivers. Fisheries officials will be keeping an eye on the sturgeon this summer to make sure the flooding doesn’t affect the stocks of the popular game fish.

Sheboygan gets $6 million to improve shoreline (SHEBOYGAN)

Sheboygan is getting extra money from the White House to help shore up its shoreline. The city will be getting 6 million dollars from FEMA to install flood mitigation controls along the Lake Michigan shoreline. That will include a retaining wall along the shoreline and more protections in case the city’s wastewater plant has an overflow during a flood. The city was one of 50 recipients for the Hazard Mitigation Program.

Report finds increase in drunk driving incarcerations (MADISON)

Wisconsin prisons have seen a dramatic increase in inmates serving time for OWI. That’s another finding from Wisconsin Policy Forum’s comprehensive review of the state’s criminal justice system. Research Director Joe Peterangelo said that in 2000, there were 646 adults who were incarcerated for a drunk driving charge. In 2023, it was 2,754.The Policy Forum is also preparing a more detailed study on the issue, looking at who is being arrested and incarcerated for these offenses by race, age, gender, how Wisconsin’s drunk driving laws compare with other states, and drunk driving crashes and fatalities.

Wisconsin putting more money towards healthcare worker training (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is putting new money toward training healthcare workers. Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced Tuesday more than $410,000 in grants through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program. The funding will help train more than six hundred healthcare workers and support three organizations addressing critical workforce shortages. The grants also fund new industry partnerships for high‑demand healthcare and health sciences jobs. State officials say healthcare makes up more than 15 percent of Wisconsin’s workforce, and the program has trained over 31,000 workers since launching in 2013.

Keep safety in mind when spring cleaning (UNDATED)

Safety should be top of mind if you’re letting kids help with spring cleaning. UW Health pediatrician Dr. Megan Yanny says keep all cleaning chemicals locked up, out of sight and out of reach. Symptoms of exposure can include drooling, trouble swallowing, wheezing, vomiting, or skin and eye irritation. Yanny says kids can still help safely by organizing toys, sorting clothes, or folding laundry. If you think a child may have gotten into a chemical, call the Wisconsin Poison Control Center right away.