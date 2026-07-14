Wisconsin AM News Summary

Rodriguez press conference follows firing of campaign manager (MADISON)

Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez held a Monday press conference after firing the manager of her campaign for governor over the weekend. Rodriguez said submitted finance statements overstated campaign contributions by “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Rodriguez, one of five Democrats running to oppose Congressman Tom Tiffany in November, said she first became aware of the issue last week when that ad buy did not air, and that she’s working with compliance, the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, and an accountant to uncover all of the facts. She was asked if her failure to catch what she described as “double counting” of donations should be disqualifying, and replied “that

most people are not going to stand in front of this many cameras and microphones to talk about fixing an error. That’s what I am here doing. And that’s what you want to see in leadership and what you want to see in your next governor.”

Work starts at Buc-ee’s location in Oak Creek (OAK CREEK)

Work has officially started on Wisconsin’s first Buc-ee’s. It’s not much, but over the weekend fences went up, and a driveway was laid down at the work site in Oak Creek. Crews are starting groundwork ahead of the main buildout which set to start in August with construction expected to be completed in 2028. The 73,370-square-foot travel plaza will feature 120 gas pumps as well as EV chargers. A proposed Buc-ee’s in the Madison suburb of DeForest has stalled over funding and zoning. Texas-based Buc-ee’s has 56 locations, mostly in the US South and West.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion during extreme heat (UNDATED)

Hot weather continues across the region this week, with temperatures expected to stay in the mid to upper 90s. Health officials are urging people to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, headaches, dizziness and fatigue. Minnesota Department of Health Doctor Nick Lehnertz says those symptoms can quickly progress to heat stroke, causing confusion, nausea and even aggressive behavior. Older adults, young children and people with chronic health conditions are especially vulnerable. Stay hydrated, take breaks in air conditioning, and check on your neighbors.

Report shows state prisons holding more drunk drivers than ever before (UNDATED)

A new report shows Wisconsin prisons are holding more drunk drivers than ever before. The Wisconsin Policy Forum reports the number of people incarcerated for operating while intoxicated has more than quadrupled since 2000. Nearly 2,900 people were in state prisons for OWI convictions in 2024, a record high, before dipping slightly last year. The report says the increase comes despite a sharp decline in OWI arrests. Wisconsin recorded more than 36,000 OWI arrests in 2002, compared to fewer than 19,000 in 2025. Overall arrests by law enforcement statewide have dropped more than 60% over the last two decades.