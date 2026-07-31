Wisconsin AM News Summary

Barnes out of governor’s race (MILWAUKEE)

Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is out of the race for Wisconsin governor, dropping the news on social media Thursday. While not specifically referring to state Representative Francesca Hong, Barnes said “it’s become very clear who our nominee is going to be,” and that defeating Republican congressman Tom Tiffany is the goal for Democrats to focus on.

Barnes’ announcement follows release of a Marquette Poll showing him trailing Hong in the Democratic primary, the winner of which will likely face Tiffany in November. In addition to Hong, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, state Senator Kelda Roys and former Tony Evers cabinet member Joel Brennan remain the primary. Crowley, who’s been endorsed by Evers after re-entering the race, had 7% support from Democratic primary voters in that Marquette Poll.

Evers activates Wisconsin National Guard as tornado recovery continues (MENASHA)

The Wisconsin National Guard is activated as recovery continues in Menasha after Monday’s EF3 tornado. Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz said Thursday that the Guard can provide valuable support in areas such as debris management, logistics, traffic control, and other missions to allow first responders, public works crews, and utility personnel to remain focused on other responsibilities. Governor Tony Evers met with local emergency management officials to be briefed on the response efforts. Menasha Police Chief Matthew Albrecht said there were been five arrests over the previous two nights with a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in effect.

Kaul addresses Corey Ruiz shooting investigation (MILWAUKEE)

The Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating last week’s fatal shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz by Madison police. Attorney General Josh Kaul addressed the case during a press conference for the new state crime lab in Milwaukee this week. Kaul said its possible that DOJ can release additional information to the public, but that the overall timeline is dependent on how long it takes DCI investigators to gather the evidence. He said any investigation into last week’s shooting. Ruiz was shot after he pulled a knife as officers tried to detain him, according to Madison’s police chief.

In a related development, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway issued a community update on Thursday in which she said the protest encampment at the shooting site is not sustainable or safe. Protesters have said they won’t leave until an officer involved in the shooting is criminally charged. Kaul said any decision on that will rest with the Dane County District Attorney.

Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites could be impacted by new federal Medicaid work requirements (UNDATED)

New federal Medicaid work requirements could affect hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites enrolled in BadgerCare Plus. State Health Services Secretary Kirsten Johnson says about 200,000 members between 19 and 64 could be impacted, with an estimated 63,000 at immediate risk of losing coverage. Under the new federal law, some recipients will need to document at least 80 hours a month of work, education, or volunteer activities to keep benefits. The requirements take effect January first, 2027.

One month left to apply for storm and flood-related federal assistance (UNDATED)

Wisconsin residents impacted by April’s severe storms have less than a month to apply for federal assistance. People impacted by the April 13th through 23rd storms and flooding have until August 31st to apply for FEMA assistance and federal disaster loans. More than $44 million has already been distributed to over 16,000 people across 19 counties and the Oneida Nation, according to Wisconsin Emergency Management. Administrator Greg Engle urges residents not to miss the deadline for help with home repairs and other disaster-related expenses. Applications can be submitted online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by phone, or at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.

Enjoy some Gilbert and Sullivan with a twist: It’s The McAdo at the Bartell Theatre (MADISON)

It’s a Scottish retelling of one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s greatest works. The McAdo (MICK-ah-do), spelled M C A D O opens Friday night at the Bartell Theatre in Madison. Stage director Sam White says the operetta translates extremely well from its original Japanese setting. Expect royal misunderstandings, winsome lovers and mistaken identities galore. The show is this weekend and next. Tickets online at Bartell Theatre dot org.

Johnson pushes discredited horse dewormer COVID treatment during Fauci hearing (WASHINGTON DC)

Remember Ivermectin? Wednesday’s questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci by a U.S. Senate committee included Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson pushing a discredited COVID treatment using the horse dewormer. Waving a thick sheaf of papers, Johnson said “there was a website that was tracking random controlled studies showing 60, 70% efficacy of ivermectin. Johnson also claimed without evidence that “injection injured” Americans are suffering increased rates of suicide. Fauci invoked his 5th Amendment rights dozens of times during the hearing which followed the publication of his COVID-era diary.