Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bipartisan bill would expand Medical Assistance coverage for new moms (MADISON)

At the Capitol, a bipartisan bill would expand Medical Assistance coverage for postpartum women. The bill would extend Medicaid coverage for mothers from 60 days to a full year after childbirth. Co-author Republican Senator Jesse James says it doesn’t make any changes to eligibility requirements for Medical Assistance or the income threshold. The bill passed in the state Senate last session, but Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has criticized it as expanding welfare. Officials from Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ Department of Health Services spoke in support of the legislation during a recent hearing before the Senate Health Committee.

Baldwin takes Senate floor to oppose RFK confirmation (WASHINGTON D.C.)

Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin took to the floor of the US Senate Thursday to oppose the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Baldwin says RFK not only does not believe the science, but he’s willing to actively undermine it, and he spreads dangerous conspiracy theories, and he puts family’s health and safety at risk. Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson voted in favor of the nominee, and Kennedy was confirmed in a 52-48 vote. Former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was the only Republican to vote no.

DPI Superintendent is only statewide race on ballot next week (UNDATED)

There’s only one statewide race on next Tuesday’s primary ballot in Wisconsin. It’s for Superintendent of Public instruction, the constitutional office charged with oversight of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The position is officially nonpartisan. Incumbent Jill Underly is seeking a second four-year term. Underly previously served as Superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District in southwest Wisconsin. Challenging her are Jeff Wright, Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent and former Democratic candidate for state Assembly, and Britany Kinser, an educational consultant from Milwaukee. Voters will narrow the field to two on Tuesday for the April general election. (Find links to the state Superintendent candidates’ websites at WRN.COM.)

Father of man fatally shot by police apologizes for son’s shooting of officer (MILWAUKEE)

An apology from the father of a man who shot a Milwaukee police officer before being fatally shot. Walker Stott apologized for his son Isaiah Walker Stott’s actions. The younger Stott was shot and killed Wednesday after first firing a semi-automatic rifle at officers. “We want to send our sincere prayers to the police officer and his family. We hope he recovers from this,” Walker Stott told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday. “I want to apologize to the community, to anyone who felt threatened. He was not a monster.” Stott said his son served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and told the Journal Sentinel something happened during his time in the military, adding “mental illness is real.” Isaiah Stott would have turned 25 next Thursday.

Local tax help available, says IRS (MILWAUKEE)

Anyone who needs some help filing their taxes this year has some extra support. I R S Spokesman Christopher Miller says Wisconsin residents can file for free directly with the I R S without using third party services. There are also local community programs like Tax Counselling for the Elderly and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. You can find links and more online at I R S dot Gov.

Murky water slows sturgeon spearing, says DNR (OSHKOSH)

It’s slow going for the sturgeon spearing season on the Lake Winnebago system. W L U K TV in Green Bay reports that just 31 fish were registered on Thursday, 20 from Lake Winnebago and 11 more from the rest of the area. D N R wardens say poor water quality in the area is slowing the season, which runs until the 23rd, or when the harvest cap is reached. Right now, only about 50 percent of the harvest has come in.

Get ready a big weekend snow storm (UNDATED)

Get ready for the second big snowstorm of the season. Most of Wisconsin is under a winter weather advisory Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service is predicting snow totals of 3 to 6 inches for most of the state, with heavier local snowfalls along the Lake Michigan shores. Meteorologists say it’s a good time to consider different travel plans Friday night. Many communities have already declared snow emergencies, so check your local parking ordinances to make sure you’re keeping streets clear for the plows.