WRN Daily: Evers to deliver his final State of the State Address

Tony Evers is set the deliver the annual State of the State Address Tuesday night. Wisconsin’s two-term Democratic governor, who’s not seeking reelection in November, will deliver his 8th and final State of the State Address to a joint session of the legislature in the Assembly chambers at 7 o’clock tonight. The governor’s speech will be live streamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for members of the public. Evers is expected to discuss what he would like to accomplish in his remaining time in office. Evers and Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature are negotiating possible tax relief, including potential property tax reductions.