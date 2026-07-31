WRN Daily: New Medicaid Work Requirements Could Affect 200,000 Wisconsin BadgerCare Members

Approximately 200,000 Wisconsin residents enrolled in BadgerCare Plus could be affected by new federal Medicaid work requirements set to take effect in 2027, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson said the changes could place tens of thousands of people at risk of losing healthcare coverage if they do not meet the new requirements. “Without a dependent child under the age of 19 that lives with them, we estimate this work requirement will affect about 200,000 members in our state and put approximately 63,000 members at immediate risk of losing their healthcare coverage,” Johnson said.

The requirements were included in the federal “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump. Under the law, certain Medicaid recipients will be required to verify they are working or participating in other qualifying activities to maintain coverage. “The work requirement means certain Medicaid members must prove they have worked or participated in other activities to obtain and keep their healthcare coverage,” Johnson said.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, affected BadgerCare members will be required to complete at least 80 hours per month of work, education, volunteer service, or other approved activities to remain eligible for benefits.

State health officials are encouraging Medicaid recipients to prepare now by ensuring their contact information is current. “The most important thing members can do right now is to make sure their contact information is up to date using the Access website or MyACCESS smartphone app and opt into all DHS emails and texts so we can reach them with important messages,” Johnson said.

DHS says additional details about the federal work requirements and how they will be implemented in Wisconsin are available on the department’s website.