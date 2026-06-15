WRN Daily: Report finds fewer housing units needed

How many new homes will Wisconsin need by decade’s end? A recently released report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, suggests that number is around around 84,000 housing units.

Just three years ago, Forward Analytics projected a need for 140,000 units by the end of the decade to meet housing demand. The new number is based on revised population projections from the Wisconsin Department of Administration using 2020 Census data. Researchers found that new data shows Wisconsin’s prime working-age population — those aged 25 to 64 — is likely to drop by around 200,000 by 2030.

Still, researchers believe the state should build more than that 84,000 unit target, to both retain younger residents and attract new ones.