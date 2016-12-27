Wisconsinites have fifth lowest average credit card debt

A new analysis concludes Wisconsinites have the fifth lowest amount of credit card debt in the country.

The study, done by CreditCards.com, found the average credit card debt for a Wisconsin resident was $34,600. The average credit card balance for state residents was $4,693.

North Dakotans carry the least amount of credit card debt, with residents of Iowa, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin rounded out the top five. The states with the highest average debt in the nation were Alaska and New Mexico. Alaska residents had an average debt of $42,664, with an average balance of $7,552.