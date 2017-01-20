Clarke posts Facebook threat at man who filed complaint

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is ratcheting up the controversy, posting a Facebook threat against a constituent who has filed a complaint against him. It all started when Dan Black shook his head at the sheriff on a passenger jet last Sunday – the day of the Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys playoff game. Clark is a Cowboys fan who had predicted a Dallas win.

Black described the brief interaction which took place as he boarded a Dallas to Milwaukee flight. “I foolishly asked him, ‘are you Sheriff Clarke?’ He responded ‘yes.’ I was surprised he was wearing all Cowboys gear, flying to Milwaukee on a big game day, so I shook my head a little bit.”

Black claims Clarke then got up and asked him if he had a problem. When the flight from Dallas landed in Milwaukee, Black was met by six deputies and two K-9 dogs, and briefly detained. Black has filed a complaint. The Sheriff’s Facebook page has a photo of Black with the caption “cheer up snowflake, if Sheriff Clarke were to really harass you, you wouldn’t be around to whine about it.”