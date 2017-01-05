Congressman Kind open to higher spending on infrastructure

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind says he’s interested in President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign proposal to invest a trillion dollars in infrastructure projects, although he is worried about how it would be paid for.

The Third District Democrat says he’s a big believer in a major national infrastructure re-investment program. “Not only will it help create jobs, but it will modernize our infrastructure system…in order to lay the groundwork for long term sustainable economic growth,” Kind told affiliate WRDN.

However, Kind said he has some doubts about whether it can actually happen in a Republican-controlled Congress. “Given the number of my Republican colleagues that have signed these no new revenue pledges, not from any source or for any reason, that’s been the sticking point…that what’s prevented us in the past from being able to move forward,” Kind said.

Kind said any plan must be paid for, and not increase the budget deficit for future generations to deal with.

