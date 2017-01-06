Governor Scott Walker open to improving access to CBD oil (AUDIO)

The governor is signaling support for a possible compromise that would improve access to CBD oil for those suffering from seizure disorders.

Efforts to make it easier for patients to obtain the marijuana-extract have been tied up by opposition in the state Senate to a bill that would make it easier to get without a prescription. A spokesman for Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), a sponsor of the proposal, says a compromise is in the works though and legislation could be passed by this spring.

During a stop in Green Bay Thursday, Governor Scott Walker said he is open to considering a bill that would expand access to CBD oil, also known as cannibidiol. “If it has a narrow focus in a situation where that’s the only viable alternative, particularly for these families with children with seizures, I think it makes sense to have a narrow exception to that,” Walker said.

However, Walker said his concern is making sure it does not create the possibility of legalizing medical marijuana in the state. “I’m not interested in opening the door towards legalizing marijuana, be it overall or even for medical marijuana, because I think studies show medically there are much more viable alternatives.”

AUDIO: Gov. Scott Walker says he will look at CBD oil legislation (1:45)

CBD oil has no hallucinogenic properties, but has proven to be an effective treatment for those suffering from certain seizure disorders. Lawmakers passed legislation in 2014 that legalized its use, but left restrictions in place that have made it nearly impossible for patients to access the treatment. Legislation introduced last session, which was blocked in the Senate, would have made it easier for those seeking CBD oil to obtain it without a prescription.

Affiliate WTAQ contributed to this report