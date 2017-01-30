Grothman supports travel restrictions on Muslim nations

Wisconsin congressman Glenn Grothman is supportive on President Donald Trump’s travel ban from seven predominantly Muslim nations. “It’s about time something like this was done,” the 6th District Republican said during an appearance on on WHBY‘s “Fresh Take” program on Monday.

“Look, there are 196 countries in this world. If you don’t like the country you’re living in, there are a whole lot of other countries in the United States that can take you,” Grothman said. “I don’t care whether it’s removing illegal immigrants who committed crimes, I don’t care whether it’s putting a hold on refugees from countries where you have a good liklihood of getting terrorists from here, you’re going to have people screaming bloody murder.”

Grothman was also asked about sanctuary cities. “It’s kind of like putting up a big neon sign on the Rio Grande, ‘please ignore the United States’ immigration laws,'” he said.

Also on Monday, 8th District Republican congressman Mike Gallagher said the travel ban “could have been better handled” and should have been coordinated with Congress.