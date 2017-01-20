Humphries calls for overhaul of Wisconsin school report cards

A candidate for state Superintendent of Public Instruction wants to overhaul the report card system used to grade Wisconsin schools.

Former Dodgeville school district administrator John Humphries argues the current report cards used by the state dumb down expectations for students and schools. “Truth be told, schools all across Wisconsin are not educating students to the level and the high standards we have come to expect,” Humphries said this week during a news conference in Milwaukee.

Among the changes Humphries is proposing is to set one of the highest standards for proficiency on state tests. He also wants to assign letter grades to schools and include more data on graduation rates and achievement gaps.

Humphries and Lowell Holtz are challenging current state Superintendent Tony Evers. A three-way primary will take place next month.