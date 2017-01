Menasha police say a 25-year-old man charged at a police car early Sunday morning. According to police, the squad car was parked in the area of Nicolet Boulevard and Oak Street. At around midnight, the Kimberly man jumped on the windshield and broke it.

Two officers were hurt while they were taking the man into custody. One of them was treated at a local hospital and released. The man is in the Winnebago County jail.

WHBY