Packer executives set to interview in San Francisco

According to several media reports, Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst will interview for the San Francisco 49ers general manager vacancy.

Wolf has been considered a potential general manager in waiting with the Packers. It’s not known how much longer the 63-year-old Thompson plans to keep working in that capacity for the Packers. He is under contract through the 2018 season.

Both Wolf and Gutekunst were promoted to their current jobs in March. The 34-year-old Wolf is the son of former Packers Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf. Eliot was reportedly the top consideration for the Lions GM vacancy last year, but the Packers denied a request to interview him.

The 49ers fired general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly after the 49ers final game on Sunday.