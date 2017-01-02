Packers 2017 Opponents finalized

The Green Bay Packers know who their 2017 regular season opponents will be following the end of the regular season on Sunday night.

Along with home games against Detroit, Minnesota and Chicago, the Packers will host New Orleans (7-9), Tampa Bay (9-7), Baltimore (8-8), Cincinnati (6-9-1) and Seattle (10-5-1).

On the road, besides their division foes, the Packers will play Atlanta (11-5), Carolina (6-10), Cleveland (1-15), Pittsburgh (11-5) and Dallas (13-3).

The Packers played a total of seven games against playoff teams this season. They’ll play six next year.

The NFL will release dates and times for the 2017 season in April.