Packers playoff game a windfall for Green Bay businesses

Sunday’s Green Bay Packers playoff game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field comes as a welcome surprise to many businesses in the area. It’s a surprise that adds up to millions. The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates a playoff game at Lambeau generates $14 million for the local economy.

While hotels, restaurants and bars will be busy, CVB President Brad Toll said other businesses will see a boost, too. “We also see gas stations; people are fueling their vehicle here. They’re buying water from the convenience stores. These dollars really spread throughout the entire economy.”

A home playoff game at Lambeau Field is not that uncommon. In fact, this will be the seventh one in the last 10 years. “We have been so fortunate, really for decades. We just come to expect these games in January,” Toll said. “I have a lot of colleagues in a lot of other NFL cities around the country that don’t have what we have had.”

Packers fans can get ready for Sunday’s game Friday afternoon at 3:30. That’s when Downtown Green Bay, Inc. is hosting a Packers pep rally downtown at the Heritage Trail Monument.

WTAQ