Police arrest two teens for threat at Fond du Lac high school

A threatening note left in a hallway at the Fond du Lac High School has led to the arrest of two teenage boys.

Fond du Lac Assistant Police Chief Steve Klein says their school resource officers was able to identify the students who wrote and dropped the note, which contained a reference to vulgar rap lyrics and made a threat about something that would happen at the school Thursday. The school remained open this morning, although there was an increased police presence.

Klein says a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are both facing charges for making terrorist threats. The younger teen was referred to juvenile authorities.

Meanwhile, two Oshkosh high schools were closed Thursday following unspecified threats that were called in to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department 911 call center. According to a release from the Oshkosh Police Department, “it was in the best interest of safety that the schools were closed during the investigation of this incident.”

Klein says there was no connection between the threat in Fond du Lac and those that forced the closing of Oshkosh North and West High Schools Thursday.

Affiliates KFIZ and WHBY contributed to this report