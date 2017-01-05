Superior shipyard reaches settlement with OSHA

Fraser Shipyards in Superior has announced an agreement with the U. S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to improve worker safety and reduce a proposed fine. Last summer, OSHA proposed a nearly $1.4 million fine related to employee exposure to lead paint during the refurbishing of the Great Lakes freighter Herbert C. Jackson at Fraser.

The settlement was reached after a conference between Fraser, OSHA and the union representing workers at the shipyards. The settlement, which provides that Fraser does not admit to fault or liability for the violations, calls for a fine of $700 thousand, new health and safety management programs, additional worker protections and regular OSHA inspections.

James Farkas, President and Chief Operating Officer for Fraser Industries, says they appreciated the opportunity to work with OSHA in a joint commitment to the health and safety of all workers at Fraser Shipyards. Director of Health and Safety Services for the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Mark Garrett, says they appreciated the responsiveness of Fraser in working with them to get the issue resolved.

KDAL