Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has paid his final debts from his ill-fated presidential campaign in 2015. The Republican still had $140,000 in unpaid obligations at the end of this past November.

Walker kept a promise to pay his outstanding campaign debts before the start of the New Year.

Walker was one of 17 Republican presidential candidates, and the first to drop out of the race in September of 2015. At that time, he owned $1.2 million in campaign-related expenses.