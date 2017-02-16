Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt moves to stop removal effort

Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt wants a judge to stop a proceeding which could result in his removal from office. Schmitt was convicted of three misdemeanor counts for improperly accepting and reporting campaign donations.

He was fined and ordered to perform community service.

In December, Green Bay resident Scott Vanidestine filed a petition, requesting that Schmitt be removed from office as a result of those convictions. The City Council is planning to review that request Monday.

But in court filings, Schmitt claims the council lacks jurisdiction to proceed “because the petition fails to allege any misconduct by Schmitt that meets the definition of ’cause’ for removal” under state law.

Schmitt’s attorney has repeatedly said the violations were actions done as a private citizen running for office and are not related to the duties of mayor. The case was assigned to a Brown County judge.

However, as with what happened in the criminal case, none of the county’s judges will hear the case. Instead, it has been assigned to Outagamie County Judge John DesJardins, court records show.

No hearings have been scheduled.

WTAQ