Green Bay secures third seed in upcoming Horizon League Tournament

The Green Bay Phoenix held off Detroit 89-81 on Senior Day Sunday at the Resch Center. The Phoenix clinched the number-3 seed in this week’s Horizon League Tournament.

Thanks to a tiebreaker over Northern Kentucky, Green Bay will face number-six seed UIC on Sunday at Joe Louis Arena in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Tournament.

The Phoenix trailed the Titans by four points at halftime but outscored Detroit 48-36 in the second half to win. Green Bay shot 64% from the floor in the second half and held Detroit to 38% shooting for the game.

Senior Charles Cooper scored a team-high 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting for the game. Cooper also grabbed eight rebounds. Kerem Kanter added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the 8th double-double of his career.

Senior Kenneth Lowe had 16 points and five rebounds, going 7 of 8 from the field.

Milwaukee falls in finale

The Milwaukee Panthers dropped their regular season finale to Oakland 86-75. It’s the ninth straight loss for the Panthers, who finished last in the Horizon League at 4-14.

As the 10-seed, Milwaukee will face 7th-seeded Detroit on the Horizon League Tournament on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena.