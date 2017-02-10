Self defense claimed in death of Saudi UW-Stout student

A Twin Cities man accused of killing a Wisconsin college student from Saudi Arabia now says he acted in self-defense. That’s what Cullen Osburn’s attorney told a Dunn County judge in Menomonie, where the 27-year-old Minnesota man is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the October 30th death of Hussain Alnahdi.

Osburn waived extradition from Hennepin County last week, and is jailed in Wisconsin on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators said Alnahdi was hit twice during an apparent argument while on a Menomonie sidewalk as the bars were closing. It’s believed he may have struck his head on a building as he went down.

Osburn is due back in court March 27th