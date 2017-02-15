St. Norbert College earns Midwest Conference crown

The 14th-ranked St. Norbert College men’s basketball team knocked off Lake Forest 64-58 on Tuesday night in Green Bay, capturing at least a share of the Midwest Conference basketball title.

D.J. DeValk scored 24 points for the Green Knights (18-4, 15-2), who clinched their fifth straight Midwest Conference title and seventh in the last eight seasons.

The Green Knights also extended their home court win streak to 49 straight games.

Wisconsin college scoreboard

Ripon 83, Lawrence 67

Cornell 67, Beloit 59

Marian 91, MSOE 89 (OT)

Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Lakeland 70

Concordia (Wis.) 83, Edgewood 62

Trinity International 84, Maranatha Baptist 78