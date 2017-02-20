UW student arrested for streaking in the Wisconsin Capitol

A 22-year-old University of Wisconsin student is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, after police say he ran through the state Capitol rotunda earlier this month while completely naked.

Capitol police have looked at video evidence of the February 4th incident, which appears to show Russell C. Doupe taking off his clothes and running through the building.

Doupe was putting his clothes back on when police arrived and apologized for being naked. He was with a friend at the time, and officers said that both men smelled of alcohol.