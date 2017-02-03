Wisconsin colleges and universities express concerns over travel ban

Numerous college and university presidents in Wisconsin are among a coalition of 598 higher education leaders who have signed a letter voicing concerns with President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. The letter sent this week to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly through the American Council on Education (ACE), states concern about how the order will affect international students, faculty, researchers and staff.

“Our nation can only maintain its global scientific and economic leadership position if it encourages those talented people to come here to study and work.,” the letter said. “America is the greatest magnet for talented people from around the world and it must remain so.”

Signatories to the letter include Alverno College in Milwaukee, Carthage College in Kenosha, Edgewood College in Madison, Lawrence University in Appleton, St. Norbert College in DePere, the University of Wisconsin Colleges and UW Extenstion, UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Eau Claire.

President Donald Trump’s order bans travel for people from the majority-Muslim countries Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen, for 90 days.